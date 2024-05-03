Russian attack on Kharkiv: there is preliminary information about a dead woman, one more wounded

In Kharkiv, as a result of a strike by Russian troops, there is preliminary information about one dead woman of retirement age and one more wounded, the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, we have preliminary information about one woman of retirement age who was killed and one more injured - Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

He said that "preliminary, the plane crashed in the Kholodnohirsk district of the city in a residential area." "It is known that a tram with passengers was damaged," Terekhov said.

"Kharkiv's private center is under attack, several buildings have been destroyed, and people are trapped under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is underway," Terekhov said.

