russian attack on Kharkiv: seven people killed, including three children

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 122444 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 125790 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167521 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166942 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 270947 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177249 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166921 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148655 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240449 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russian attack on Kharkiv: seven people killed, including three children

russian attack on Kharkiv: seven people killed, including three children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30923 views

According to preliminary data, the UAVs were launched from the territory of the Belgorod region of the russian federation. The russian attack killed seven people and injured three others. Among the dead were children.

At night, russian troops attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones, killing seven people, including three children. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details 

According to the investigation, on February 9, around 22:50, the aggressor state struck three drones in Kharkiv. 

A hit was recorded in the Nemyshlyansky district of the city. A critical infrastructure facility was destroyed, and diesel fuel leaked, causing large-scale fires in the private residential sector. 15 residential buildings were completely burned down

Seven people were killed. In one of the private households, the charred bodies of a family were found: a husband, wife and their three children: boys aged 7 months, 4 and 7 years. In another house a couple died: a man of 66 years old and his 65-year-old wife

- the agency summarized.

In addition, it is known that three more people were injured: A 45-year-old man and two women aged 61 and 39. More than 50 people were rescued.

In Kharkiv, rescuers managed to localize fires caused by shahedis hitting gas stations10.02.24, 08:12 • 32807 views

Addendum

The Office of the Prosecutor General said that according to preliminary data, the UAVs were launched from the territory of the Belgorod region of russia.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, collect evidence and record the consequences.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Recall

Rescuers put out a fire that broke out in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region after a russian drone attack.

The agency said that the shelling damaged the building of a cafe and a medical facility.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kharkivKharkiv

