russian attack on Kharkiv: seven people killed, including three children

At night, russian troops attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones, killing seven people, including three children. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 9, around 22:50, the aggressor state struck three drones in Kharkiv.

A hit was recorded in the Nemyshlyansky district of the city. A critical infrastructure facility was destroyed, and diesel fuel leaked, causing large-scale fires in the private residential sector. 15 residential buildings were completely burned down

Seven people were killed. In one of the private households, the charred bodies of a family were found: a husband, wife and their three children: boys aged 7 months, 4 and 7 years. In another house a couple died: a man of 66 years old and his 65-year-old wife - the agency summarized.

In addition, it is known that three more people were injured: A 45-year-old man and two women aged 61 and 39. More than 50 people were rescued.

In Kharkiv, rescuers managed to localize fires caused by shahedis hitting gas stations

Addendum

The Office of the Prosecutor General said that according to preliminary data, the UAVs were launched from the territory of the Belgorod region of russia.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, collect evidence and record the consequences.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Recall

Rescuers put out a fire that broke out in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region after a russian drone attack.

The agency said that the shelling damaged the building of a cafe and a medical facility.