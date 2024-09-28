Russian attack on hospital in Sumy region injures 10 people

In Sumy region, six people were killed and 10 others injured in a Russian attack on a hospital. A search and rescue operation is underway. This was reported by the National Police on Saturday, UNN reports.

According to law enforcement officials, this morning the enemy struck twice at a hospital and a residential sector in the regional center using a UAV.

Police investigative teams, explosives experts and all specialized services are working at the site of the strike. Law enforcement officers are directing people to safe places, pulling the wounded out of the rubble, and medics are providing first aid.

A search and rescue operation is underway.

