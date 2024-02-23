Russian attack on Dnipro claimed a life: a man's body was found under the rubble

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40387 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 156962 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 93633 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 330211 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 271352 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203297 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238459 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253273 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159375 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372518 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 133229 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 101761 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 95085 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 37625 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 82172 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 83730 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 156962 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 330211 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 231221 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 271352 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27558 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 38737 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34447 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96155 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 102828 views
Russian attack on Dnipro claimed a life: a man's body was found under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19392 views

The body of a man was pulled out of the rubble of a house in Dnipro destroyed by a Russian drone strike, and the search for a woman who was probably inside during the attack continues.

Russian attack on Dnipro claimed a life: a man's body was found under the rubble

An enemy drone attack on Dnipro claimed a man's life - the body of a man was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed house, and the search for another person continues, the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Friday, UNN reports.

The body of a man was recovered from the rubble of a house in Dnipro that was destroyed by a drone. That night, he was killed by Russians when he was just resting in his apartment

- Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the search for the woman, who was probably at home at the time of the strike, continues.

Russian attack on Dnipro and region: a high-rise building and an enterprise were hit, 2 injured in hospital, people are being searched for under the rubble23.02.24, 08:19 • 32445 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipro
Telegram
