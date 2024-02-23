Russian attack on Dnipro claimed a life: a man's body was found under the rubble

An enemy drone attack on Dnipro claimed a man's life - the body of a man was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed house, and the search for another person continues, the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Friday, UNN reports.

The body of a man was recovered from the rubble of a house in Dnipro that was destroyed by a drone. That night, he was killed by Russians when he was just resting in his apartment - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the search for the woman, who was probably at home at the time of the strike, continues.

Russian attack on Dnipro and region: a high-rise building and an enterprise were hit, 2 injured in hospital, people are being searched for under the rubble