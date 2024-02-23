Russian attack on Dnipro claimed a life: a man's body was found under the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
The body of a man was pulled out of the rubble of a house in Dnipro destroyed by a Russian drone strike, and the search for a woman who was probably inside during the attack continues.
An enemy drone attack on Dnipro claimed a man's life - the body of a man was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed house, and the search for another person continues, the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Friday, UNN reports.
The body of a man was recovered from the rubble of a house in Dnipro that was destroyed by a drone. That night, he was killed by Russians when he was just resting in his apartment
According to him, the search for the woman, who was probably at home at the time of the strike, continues.
Russian attack on Dnipro and region: a high-rise building and an enterprise were hit, 2 injured in hospital, people are being searched for under the rubble23.02.24, 08:19 • 32445 views