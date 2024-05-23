Russian attack on a printing house in Kharkiv: the number of victims has risen to 21

As a result of the Russian attack on the printing house in Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 21, UNN reports , citing the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"The number of wounded as a result of enemy rocket attacks on the printing house in the Osnoviansk district has increased to 21. Seven people were killed," the prosecutor's office said.

Recall

On May 23, at about 10:30, the occupiers hit a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv. A production shop caught fire. Seven people were killed.