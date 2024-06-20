Russian attack hits critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia region

As a result of the attack of the Russian army in the Vinnytsia region, there is a hit in a critical infrastructure object, said the head of RMA Sergey Borzov, reports UNN.

previously, no injuries. All necessary measures are being taken on site to eliminate the consequences, Borzov added.

