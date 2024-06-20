Russian attack hits critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia region
Kyiv • UNN
According to the head of the Regional Military Administration Sergey Borzov, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged in the Vinnytsia region as a result of an attack by the Russian army.
previously, no injuries. All necessary measures are being taken on site to eliminate the consequences, Borzov added.
