Russian army strikes at Kramatorsk: there are casualties and destruction

Russian troops have struck Kramatorsk in Donetsk region, there are casualties and partially destroyed multi-storey buildings. This was reported on Wednesday by the police of the region, UNN reports.

“Multi-storey buildings were partially destroyed and damaged. There are victims,” the law enforcement officers said.

The rescue operation is underway. An investigative team, explosives experts, paramedics and all responsible services are working at the site.

People are being helped, police added.

Russian army shelled Donetsk region 28 times in 24 hours: 3 killed, 5 wounded