Russian army strikes at Kharkiv, explosion heard
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops struck Kharkiv, and explosions in the city were reported by local officials, who urged residents to be careful.
Russian troops strike at Kharkiv, an explosion was heard in the city, the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov and Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported on Friday, UNN reports.
Beware: the occupiers are striking at Kharkiv!
"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv. Be careful," Terekhov wrote in Telegram.
