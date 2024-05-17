Russian army strikes at Kharkiv, explosion heard

Russian troops strike at Kharkiv, an explosion was heard in the city, the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov and Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Beware: the occupiers are striking at Kharkiv! - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv. Be careful," Terekhov wrote in Telegram.

Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attack in Kharkiv sector near Starytsia, reinforce defense in border area - General Staff