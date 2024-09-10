Russian army strikes at energy infrastructure in 8 regions overnight. One person injured in shelling of a mine in Donetsk region - Energy Ministry

Russian troops shelled civilian energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions on September 9. In Donetsk region, a strike on the territory of a mine damaged equipment. One person received medical assistance. There are no plans to introduce hourly blackouts in Ukraine today. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

"No power outages are planned for today. For any changes in power supply, please visit the official resources of your regional power distribution companies," the agency said.

However, Ukrainians were urged to continue to consume electricity sparingly and responsibly, especially during peak hours - from 17:00 to 22:00.

Consequences of the Russian shelling

Over the past day, the enemy fired at civilian energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region , the shelling twice cut off power to a substation, household consumers and a water utility. In addition, a substation, consumers and the railroad were also de-energized (no disruption to train traffic). The power supply was restored using a backup scheme.

In Sumy region , a substation and household consumers in Kharkiv region were cut off from power as a result of overhead line shelling. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.

In Poltava region , an overhead line was disconnected during an air raid, causing a power outage. The power supply has been restored.

In Chernihiv region , overhead lines were disconnected as a result of the shelling, and 947 subscribers in 15 settlements lost power.

Weather conditions

As a result of the storm front, 23 settlements in Dnipropetrovska oblast and 9 settlements in Zaporizka oblast lost power.

Networks status

South-eastern region: substations, household consumers and local industry lost power for technological reasons. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.

Western region: overhead line was down twice over the past day. It is now back online.

Southern region: a high-voltage overhead line connecting the power systems of Ukraine and Moldova was disconnected for technological reasons. Also, due to technological disruptions, equipment at one of the substations was shut down, causing power outages to household consumers. The power supply has been restored.

Central region: as a result of a grassroots fire, an overhead line was briefly disconnected.

In total, 545 settlements remain without power supply as of this morning due to the hostilities and technical violations.

Emergencies

Donetsk region: equipment was damaged as a result of hostile shelling of one of the mines. There were no people in the mine at the time of the incident. One person received medical aid.

Import and export

There is no electricity export and no plans to export electricity.

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecast to reach a maximum capacity of 1211 MW in some hours.

