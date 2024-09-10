Russian army strikes at energy infrastructure in 8 regions overnight. One person injured in shelling of a mine in Donetsk region - Energy Ministry

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118839 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121459 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198107 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153405 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152791 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142891 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198185 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112424 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186912 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105090 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 12:46 AM • 69126 views
March 1, 01:45 AM • 38137 views
March 1, 02:54 AM • 49018 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 77537 views
04:00 AM • 55485 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198096 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198185 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186911 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 213721 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 201832 views
08:56 AM • 11087 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 149809 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 149056 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 153137 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 144071 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24874 views

Russian army attacks energy facilities in 8 regions of Ukraine. A mine was damaged in Donetsk region, and there is a victim. No power outages are planned, but people are urged to save money during peak hours.

Russian troops shelled civilian energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions on September 9. In Donetsk region, a strike on the territory of a mine damaged equipment. One person received medical assistance. There are no plans to introduce hourly blackouts in Ukraine today. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

"No power outages are planned for today. For any changes in power supply, please visit the official resources of your regional power distribution companies," the agency said.

However, Ukrainians were urged to continue to consume electricity sparingly and responsibly, especially during peak hours - from 17:00 to 22:00.

Consequences of the Russian shelling

Over the past day, the enemy fired at civilian energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region , the shelling twice cut off power to a substation, household consumers and a water utility. In addition, a substation, consumers and the railroad were also de-energized (no disruption to train traffic). The power supply was restored using a backup scheme.

In Sumy region , a substation and household consumers in Kharkiv region were cut off from power as a result of overhead line shelling. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.

In Poltava region , an overhead line was disconnected during an air raid, causing a power outage. The power supply has been restored.

In Chernihiv region , overhead lines were disconnected as a result of the shelling, and 947 subscribers in 15 settlements lost power.

Kyiv residents need to prepare for a difficult winter in any scenario - Kharchenko 03.09.24, 14:43 • 37236 views

Weather conditions

As a result of the storm front, 23 settlements in Dnipropetrovska oblast and 9 settlements in Zaporizka oblast lost power.

Networks status

South-eastern region: substations, household consumers and local industry lost power for technological reasons. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.

Western region: overhead line was down twice over the past day. It is now back online.

Southern region: a high-voltage overhead line connecting the power systems of Ukraine and Moldova was disconnected for technological reasons. Also, due to technological disruptions, equipment at one of the substations was shut down, causing power outages to household consumers. The power supply has been restored.

Central region: as a result of a grassroots fire, an overhead line was briefly disconnected.

In total, 545 settlements remain without power supply as of this morning due to the hostilities and technical violations.

Emergencies

Donetsk region: equipment was damaged as a result of hostile shelling of one of the mines. There were no people in the mine at the time of the incident. One person received medical aid.

Import and export

There is no electricity export and no plans to export electricity.

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecast to reach a maximum capacity of 1211 MW in some hours.

Ministry of Energy on preparations for the heating season: the most difficult situation is in the frontline regions05.09.24, 15:59 • 18601 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWarEconomy

