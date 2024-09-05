Ministry of Energy on preparations for the heating season: the most difficult situation is in the frontline regions

The most difficult situation in preparing for the heating season is observed in the frontline regions, as the most intense shelling, including of energy infrastructure facilities, is observed there. This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, UNN reports.

"The most difficult situation is in the frontline areas, as the most intense shelling is taking place there, including energy infrastructure facilities. There are more frequent hits and line breaks. We pay special attention to Kharkiv region and Kharkiv city. They have separate plans to prepare for the heating season. This includes the issue of backup power supply for critical infrastructure facilities and stabilization of the power system as a whole," said Kolisnyk, answering the question of which cities have the most difficult situation in preparing for the heating season.

Recall

At the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant, the pumping unit that pumps water through the reactor was suspended, which reduced the capacity of the power unit No. 2 at the plant to 66%.