Russian army strikes 24 times in Donetsk region, Avdiivka suffers from massive attacks - police

During the day, Russian occupants struck 24 times in Donetsk region, including Avdiivka, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

"The Russian army focused its fire on 6 settlements: the cities of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, and the villages of Katerynivka and Novobakhmutivka," the Donetsk police reported on Telegram.

As stated, 39 civilian objects were damaged: 20 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a school, a cafe, an agricultural and industrial enterprise, a building materials base, administrative buildings, a dispensary, a garage, cars, and a transformer.

According to the police, the occupiers attacked Kurakhove with five S-300 missiles and then artillery. 14 apartment buildings, educational institutions, businesses, and other infrastructure were destroyed. According to preliminary reports, no civilians were injured.

Six S-300 missiles were launched by the Russians at Myrnohrad. There is damage on the territory of one of the enterprises.

In Krasnohorivka enemy shells hit a private house. A 73-year-old woman died.

Katerynivka was shelled by Russian troops with artillery, killing a 68-year-old man and injuring another civilian. Two private houses were destroyed.

Avdiivka continues to suffer from massive attacks. A 55-year-old woman was wounded as a result of a Grad attack.

According to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Ukrainsk came under shelling in Selydivska community, damaging a school and two 5-story buildings.

In Marinka community, according to him, Yelizavetivka was also shelled. In Ocheretynska community, Solovyove was shelled. "Kurakhove community was subjected to 4 attacks - Ostrovske and the industrial zone of Kurakhove were hit. Russians fired 6 rockets at the Myrnohrad community - a mine and 2 administrative buildings were damaged," Filashkin reported the details on Telegram.

"Bakhmut district. Chasovoyarsk community is under fire - no casualties or damage. In the Soledar community, Rozdolivka and Vasyukivkawere shelled. The Russians also fired at Siversk," added the head of the RMA.

