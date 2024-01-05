Russian army strikes 24 times in Donetsk region, Avdiivka suffers from massive attacks - police

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101606 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112358 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142472 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139321 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177248 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172049 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284259 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178259 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167269 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148861 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 49490 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 38905 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 71587 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 41429 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 60959 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 101606 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284259 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251554 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236644 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261856 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 60920 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142463 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107242 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107211 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123293 views
Russian army strikes 24 times in Donetsk region, Avdiivka suffers from massive attacks - police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25655 views

Russian troops attacked Donetsk region 24 times, shelling 6 settlements and damaging 39 civilian objects, including a school and residential buildings; a woman and a man were killed and two other civilians were injured.

During the day, Russian occupants struck 24 times in Donetsk region, including Avdiivka, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

"The Russian army focused its fire on 6 settlements: the cities of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, and the villages of Katerynivka and Novobakhmutivka," the Donetsk police reported on Telegram.

As stated, 39 civilian objects were damaged: 20 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a school, a cafe, an agricultural and industrial enterprise, a building materials base, administrative buildings, a dispensary, a garage, cars, and a transformer.

According to the police, the occupiers attacked Kurakhove with five S-300 missiles and then artillery. 14 apartment buildings, educational institutions, businesses, and other infrastructure were destroyed. According to preliminary reports, no civilians were injured.

Six S-300 missiles were launched by the Russians at Myrnohrad. There is damage on the territory of one of the enterprises.

In Krasnohorivka enemy shells hit a private house. A 73-year-old woman died.

Katerynivka was shelled by Russian troops with artillery, killing a 68-year-old man and injuring another civilian. Two private houses were destroyed.

Avdiivka continues to suffer from massive attacks. A 55-year-old woman was wounded as a result of a Grad attack.

According to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Ukrainsk came under shelling in Selydivska community, damaging a school and two 5-story buildings.

In Marinka community, according to him, Yelizavetivka was also shelled. In Ocheretynska community, Solovyove was shelled. "Kurakhove community was subjected to 4 attacks - Ostrovske and the industrial zone of Kurakhove were hit. Russians fired 6 rockets at the Myrnohrad community - a mine and 2 administrative buildings were damaged," Filashkin reported the details on Telegram.

"Bakhmut district. Chasovoyarsk community  is under fire - no casualties or damage. In the Soledar community, Rozdolivka and Vasyukivkawere shelled. The Russians also fired at Siversk," added the head of the RMA.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising