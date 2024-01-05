Russians kill two residents of Donetsk region, two more people are wounded

On January 4, Russian troops killed two residents of Donetsk region in Katerynivka and Krasnohorivka. Two residents were also injured as a result of enemy shelling. UNN reports this with reference to the Donetsk Military Administration.

In addition, information on one person killed earlier in Avdiivka and one wounded in Toretsk was established.

The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

