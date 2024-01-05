At night, Russian Federation strikes with "shaheds" at an administrative building and a modular town in Kherson region: seven people were injured

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 38034 views

A Russian attack using Shahid drones in Kherson region resulted in 7 people being injured.

On the night of January 5 , the Russian army attacked the village of Vysoke, Kherson region, with three Shahed drones. An administrative building and a modular town were hit , and seven people were reported injured. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Last night, the Russian army attacked the Vysoky Tyahyn community with three Shahed drones.  The strikes hit the administrative building and the modular town

- Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, as a result of the attack, a 50-year-old man was taken to the hospital with wounds  to the abdomen and liver.  Another resident, 43 years old, was injured in the back and shoulder. The victim was provided with medical aid on the spot. 

Five people, including a 14-year-old teenager, suffered contusions and acute stress reactions. 

"They were saved by the shelter they managed to get to before the enemy shelling," said the head of the JMA. 

Addendum

Kherson region Russian troops shelled Kherson 125 times over the past day, hitting critical infrastructure in Kherson and the region, one person was killed and 7 wounded. 

