Russian army shells Tyahynka, two local residents killed - Prokudin

On Sunday afternoon, the Russian army shelled Tyahynka, Kherson region, killing two local residents. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

the Russian army killed two residents of the village of Tyahynka, - Prokudin wrote.

Details

The occupants shelled the settlement during the day. A 44-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the yard of their own house.

Recall

A 34-year-old man sustained gunshot shrapnel wounds to his face, neck, eyelids and legs after stepping on an explosive device in a forest belt near Tryfonivka village, Kherson region.