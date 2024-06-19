Russian army shells residential areas of Kherson all night, one wounded

Russian troops shelled residential areas of Kherson all night, damaging a hospital and wounding a 44-year-old resident, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Throughout the night, Russian occupation forces were covering residential areas of Kherson with fire. They were hitting people's homes," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

In some places, he said, fires broke out at the sites of the strikes, which were quickly extinguished by firefighters.

"A 44-year-old woman from Kherson was injured in her own home. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, where she was diagnosed with a shrapnel wound to the abdomen," noted Prokudin

He said that one of the hospitals was also "hit", "as a result of which the garage, two ambulances and windows in one of the medical buildings were damaged".

Russians shell a hospital in Kherson, damaging ambulances