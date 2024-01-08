Russian army shells Kherson

Explosions are heard in Kherson. Russians are shelling the central part of the city. The head of the OVA Alexander Prokudin calls on Kherson residents to stay in hiding, reports UNN.

Details

Explosions are heard in the city. the Russian army is shelling the central part of Kherson! Please stay in safe places! - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

The occupied part of Kherson region remained without electricity

Recall

Russian troops attacked Kherson region 131 times yesterday, two people were killed and 5 wounded.