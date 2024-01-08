Russian army shells Kherson
Russian forces shell the center of Kherson, causing casualties; residents are urged to seek shelter.
Explosions are heard in Kherson. Russians are shelling the central part of the city. The head of the OVA Alexander Prokudin calls on Kherson residents to stay in hiding, reports UNN.
Details
Explosions are heard in the city. the Russian army is shelling the central part of Kherson! Please stay in safe places!
Recall
Russian troops attacked Kherson region 131 times yesterday, two people were killed and 5 wounded.