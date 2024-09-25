Russian army fired a missile at Odesa region at night: a fire broke out
Kyiv • UNN
At night, the enemy launched a rocket attack on Odesa district. The missile hit an open area, causing a fire and damaging two trucks, but without causing any casualties.
On the night of September 25, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa district, hitting open territory. There were no casualties or injuries, RMA head Oleh Kiper said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
At night, the enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa region In Odesa district, a missile, preliminary, X 59-69 hit an open area. Dry grass caught fire over an area of 100 m2. The fire was quickly extinguished
According to him, the debris damaged two trucks that were moving nearby. No one was killed or injured. Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of the attack.
Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down 28 “Shahed” and four missiles at night25.09.24, 07:41 • 41675 views