In the Krasnodar region, Russian air defense shot down its own Ka-29 helicopter - media
Kyiv • UNN
Near Anapa, a Russian air defense crew shot down its own Ka-29 helicopter, which was patrolling the water area in search of marine drones. As a result of the incident, 4 occupants were killed.
Recently, near the Russian city of Anapa, a Russian air defense crew shot down its own Ka-29 helicopter. as a result of the incident, four invaders were killed. This is reported by The Telegram channel Astra, reports UNN.
Details
The incident occurred last week, on Friday. The downing of the helicopter was also reported by Russian propagandists themselves.
According to preliminary information, the Russian air defense system shot down its Ka-29, which was patrolling the sea area and searching for Beks (Ukrainian Marine kamikaze drones-Ed.).
The helicopter eliminated one of the calculations of the Russian "Pantsir-S1". Propagandists say that the probable cause of the incident was a failure of the "friend-foe"system.
Russian Air Defense Forces ordered to evacuate families from Crimea-partisans10.06.24, 13:12 • 20712 views
According to ASTRA, the wreckage of the helicopter was found on the night of June 21, 2 km from the village of Tamansky in the Temryuk district. As a result of the attack, the entire crew was killed — 4 people.
It should be noted that the Russian Defense Ministry has not officially commented on the loss of one of the helicopters.
Recall
In June, the Strat Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that in the temporarily occupied Crimea, over the past almost two months, the Defense Forces destroyed about 15 air defense systems.