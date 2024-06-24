In the Krasnodar region, Russian air defense shot down its own Ka-29 helicopter - media

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2442 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92295 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104889 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120930 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189931 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234182 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143640 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369337 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181801 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66060 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73630 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100880 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86895 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31503 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92295 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87146 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104889 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101131 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120930 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1612 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4854 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11935 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13563 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17522 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In the Krasnodar region, Russian air defense shot down its own Ka-29 helicopter - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15095 views

Near Anapa, a Russian air defense crew shot down its own Ka-29 helicopter, which was patrolling the water area in search of marine drones. As a result of the incident, 4 occupants were killed.

In the Krasnodar region, Russian air defense shot down its own Ka-29 helicopter - media

Recently, near the Russian city of Anapa, a Russian air defense crew shot down its own Ka-29 helicopter. as a result of the incident, four invaders were killed. This is reported by The Telegram channel Astra, reports UNN.

Details 

The incident occurred last week, on Friday. The downing of the helicopter was also reported by Russian propagandists themselves. 

According to preliminary information, the Russian air defense system shot down its Ka-29, which was patrolling the sea area and searching for Beks (Ukrainian Marine kamikaze drones-Ed.). 

The helicopter eliminated one of the calculations of the Russian "Pantsir-S1". Propagandists say that the probable cause of the incident was a failure of the "friend-foe"system. 

Russian Air Defense Forces ordered to evacuate families from Crimea-partisans10.06.24, 13:12 • 20712 views

According to ASTRA, the wreckage of the helicopter was found on the night of June 21, 2 km from the village of Tamansky in the Temryuk district. As a result of the attack, the entire crew was killed — 4 people.

It should be noted that the Russian Defense Ministry has not officially commented on the loss of one of the helicopters. 

Recall

In June, the Strat Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that in the temporarily occupied Crimea, over the past almost two months, the Defense Forces destroyed about 15 air defense systems.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

