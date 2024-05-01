russia will start sending electronic summonses to men in the occupied territories of Ukraine in the fall - CNS

In the fall, the russians plan to send electronic summonses to conscripts living in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The Resistance explained that russia published a resolution on the work of the Unified Register of Military Registration, according to which, starting November 1, residents of the TOT of military age will be "served" with electronic summonses.

The document will be considered served 7 days after its publication in the register.

From now on, every male resident of the TOT after November 1 will be considered a criminal and will be prosecuted for failure to appear at the occupation military commissariat. After all, the majority of the population of the occupied territories do not have access to the Internet, and thus the opportunity to receive information about their electronic summons - said the Center for National Resistance.

Recall

Starting November 1, russia will start sending out electronic summonses and restrict military personnel from leaving the country.

