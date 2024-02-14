Russia wants to deploy nuclear weapons in space - ABC News

The threat to US national security, which became known on February 14, is related to the fact that Russia wants to have nuclear weapons in space. This was reported by ABC News, citing two sources familiar with the discussions on Capitol Hill, UNN reports.

Details

It is emphasized that it is not a question of dropping nuclear weapons on the Earth, but of their possible use against satellites.

This is a concern and a very sensitive one the source said.

Without addressing the issue directly, many members of Congress described the problem as serious, but nothing that would cause public alarm.

During the briefing, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan refused to say specifically whether there would be a meeting on Thursday to discuss the threat.

He also declined to provide further details on this, except to say that in general "Americans understand that there are a number of threats and challenges in the world that we face every day," such as terrorism.

I am confident that President Biden is going to guarantee the security of the American people with the decisions he makes Sullivan said.

Context

On February 14, Congressman Mike Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, statedthat his committee "provided all members of Congress with information about a serious threat to national security.

I am asking President Biden to declassify all information related to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat said Turner, a Republican from Ohio.

