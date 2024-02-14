ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Russia wants to deploy nuclear weapons in space - ABC News

Russia wants to deploy nuclear weapons in space - ABC News

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29038 views

Russia wants to use nuclear weapons in space against satellites, according to reports from ABC News and members of Congress.

The threat to US national security, which became known on February 14, is related to the fact that Russia wants to have nuclear weapons in space. This was reported by ABC News, citing two sources familiar with the discussions on Capitol Hill, UNN reports.

Details

It is emphasized that it is not a question of dropping nuclear weapons on the Earth, but of their possible use against satellites.

This is a concern and a very sensitive one

the source said.

Without addressing the issue directly, many members of Congress described the problem as serious, but nothing that would cause public alarm.

During the briefing, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan refused to say specifically whether there would be a meeting on Thursday to discuss the threat.

He also declined to provide further details on this, except to say that in general "Americans understand that there are a number of threats and challenges in the world that we face every day," such as terrorism.

I am confident that President Biden is going to guarantee the security of the American people with the decisions he makes

Sullivan said.

Context

On February 14, Congressman Mike Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, statedthat his committee "provided all members of Congress with information about a serious threat to national security.

I am asking President Biden to declassify all information related to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat

said Turner, a Republican from Ohio.

'Serious threat to US national security' posed by Russians and their operations in space - Reuters14.02.24, 21:59 • 30482 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

