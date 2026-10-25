Russia suspected of large-scale cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover, causing losses of up to £2.1 billion

Former UK Defence Secretary Elphick Karns said that a foreign state supported the large-scale cyberattack on carmaker Jaguar Land Rover in 2025. Earlier, British media reported possible Russian involvement in the hack, which caused billions of pounds in damage. The Telegraph reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to estimates by the UK Centre for Cyber Monitoring, the total economic damage from the attack amounted to between £1.6 billion and £2.1 billion. It was called the most expensive cyberattack in the history of the United Kingdom.

Because of the hack, Jaguar Land Rover halted production for several weeks. The consequences were felt by around 5,000 organisations, including car dealerships, repair shops and component suppliers. Approximately 200,000 jobs were put at risk.

What is known about possible Russian involvement

Karns spoke about state support for the cyberattack in July during an event organised by the Chatham House think tank. However, his remarks became publicly known only now.

We know that the attack on Jaguar Land Rover was state-sponsored – the former minister said.

At the same time, Karns clarified that his conclusions were not based on an official assessment by the UK Ministry of Defence. According to him, an attack of this scale could hardly have taken place without the knowledge of the state from whose territory the hackers operated.

Earlier, The New York Times, citing sources, reported that a group of Russian hackers might have been behind the hack.

The British government has not yet officially named those responsible for the attack, citing the ongoing investigation.

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