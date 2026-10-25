Russia suspected of large-scale cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover, causing losses of up to £2.1 billion

$45.0550.44
ukenru
08:03 PM • 358 views
Zelenskyy explained what exactly Ukraine expects from a possible trilateral meeting with the US and Russia
07:18 PM • 7478 views
Zelenskyy shared details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky and warned about Russia’s plans
07:00 PM • 10291 views
Ukraine will not agree to restrictions on its army and will need €115 billion in 2027 – Zelenskyy
06:05 PM • 14740 views
In the U.S. Congress, Musk’s arguments regarding the restriction of Starlink for Ukraine were challenged
05:28 PM • 15439 views
On October 26, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — when and how many queues
04:41 PM • 16944 views
Trump and Putin may meet in China, while talks on Ukraine are being prepared for the coming weeks
04:02 PM • 17211 views
Musk urged people to pity the “poor Russian conscripts” fighting against Ukraine
03:36 PM • 16242 views
U.S. Congress may go against Trump for Ukraine's sake – Reuters
October 25, 02:02 PM • 16729 views
The Black Sea has become the most dangerous route for merchant vessels - FT
Exclusive
October 25, 01:58 PM • 25241 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
4.1m/s
77%
753mm
Popular news
Strikes on oil refineries and dozens of Russian vessels: how the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ secret unit operatesOctober 25, 12:28 PM • 14054 views
Glaciers are melting and revealing millennia-old secrets: what archaeologists find beneath the icePhoto04:00 PM • 13981 views
The star of a cult American series revealed why, after achieving fame, he was forced to look for odd jobs04:36 PM • 11802 views
Ryan Gosling returns to music after a 17-year hiatus05:11 PM • 10956 views
Ukrainian women became European cheerleading champions in the duet category for the fourth timePhoto05:47 PM • 8984 views
Publications
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
October 25, 01:58 PM • 25261 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
Exclusive
October 25, 10:39 AM • 32617 views
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troublesOctober 24, 10:00 AM • 64558 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 85266 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 79760 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Aleksandar Vučić
Susan Collins
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Bulgaria
Iran
Oleshky
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The mystery of a skeleton found more than 200 years ago has been solved at Westminster Abbey07:05 PM • 4054 views
Lviv region bids farewell to outstanding Ukrainian actor and director Fedir StryhunPhoto06:17 PM • 8418 views
In Rome, hundreds of protesters stormed the Colosseum and broke through the entrance gatesVideo06:10 PM • 7582 views
Ukrainian women became European cheerleading champions in the duet category for the fourth timePhoto05:47 PM • 9496 views
Ryan Gosling returns to music after a 17-year hiatus05:11 PM • 11212 views
Actual
Starlink
Technology
Financial Times
Fox News
Lancet (loitering munition)

Russia suspected of large-scale cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover, causing losses of up to £2.1 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

The attack halted Jaguar Land Rover’s production and affected 5,000 organizations. The British government has not yet named those responsible.

Russia suspected of large-scale cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover, causing losses of up to £2.1 billion

Former UK Defence Secretary Elphick Karns said that a foreign state supported the large-scale cyberattack on carmaker Jaguar Land Rover in 2025. Earlier, British media reported possible Russian involvement in the hack, which caused billions of pounds in damage. The Telegraph reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to estimates by the UK Centre for Cyber Monitoring, the total economic damage from the attack amounted to between £1.6 billion and £2.1 billion. It was called the most expensive cyberattack in the history of the United Kingdom.

Because of the hack, Jaguar Land Rover halted production for several weeks. The consequences were felt by around 5,000 organisations, including car dealerships, repair shops and component suppliers. Approximately 200,000 jobs were put at risk.

What is known about possible Russian involvement

Karns spoke about state support for the cyberattack in July during an event organised by the Chatham House think tank. However, his remarks became publicly known only now.

We know that the attack on Jaguar Land Rover was state-sponsored

– the former minister said.

At the same time, Karns clarified that his conclusions were not based on an official assessment by the UK Ministry of Defence. According to him, an attack of this scale could hardly have taken place without the knowledge of the state from whose territory the hackers operated.

Earlier, The New York Times, citing sources, reported that a group of Russian hackers might have been behind the hack.

The British government has not yet officially named those responsible for the attack, citing the ongoing investigation.

A bet on tech millionaires and the first criticism — how people are reacting to Jaguar's electric car and its price07.10.26, 16:07 • 17762 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologiesAuto
Cyberattack
Russian propaganda
The New York Times
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Great Britain