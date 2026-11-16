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Russia struck Dnipro in the morning: one person was killed, 10 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 856 views

Russia struck Dnipro on the morning of November 16. Buildings were damaged, cars caught fire, and two of the wounded are in serious condition.

Russia struck Dnipro in the morning: one person was killed, 10 wounded
Consequences of the Russian attack in Dnipro. Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Russia struck Dnipro in the morning of November 16. One person is known to have been killed and 10 injured. This was reported on social media by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

Details

Several high-rise buildings were damaged in the Russian attack on Dnipro. The blast wave shattered windows and damaged balconies, Hanzha reported.

"One person was killed. The Russians have struck Dnipro again," Hanzha later stated.

According to him, cars on the road caught fire as a result of the latest strike.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro. Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA; t.me/dsns_telegram

"The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro has risen to 10. All of them have been hospitalized. Two men—aged 26 and 47—are in serious condition," Hanzha reported later.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 158 drones - 71% of those jet-powered destroyed16.11.26, 08:14 • 2006 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
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Dnipro (city)