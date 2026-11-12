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Russia struck 60 locomotives in Ukraine last month; the Czech Republic will help supply new ones, says Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Zelenskyy and Babiš discussed economic cooperation and European integration. The Czech Republic supported Ukrzaliznytsia with locomotives after 60 machines were hit.

Russia struck 60 locomotives in Ukraine last month; the Czech Republic will help supply new ones, says Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, and during the meeting they discussed support for Ukrzaliznytsia with new locomotives from the Czech Republic. Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, UNN reports. 

We discussed economic cooperation with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, as well as Ukraine’s European integration. I informed him about the situation with Russian strikes on infrastructure and logistics, how difficult things are in many cities, and the needs for reconstruction. In the past month alone, the Russians struck 60 locomotives. We appreciate that this month the Czech Republic decided to support Ukrzaliznytsia with locomotives. And we very much count on being able to find new formats of support and cooperation 

- Zelenskyy wrote. 

The President also thanked him for the visit of the Czech business delegation to our country, during which the teams worked on specific projects that Ukraine and the Czech Republic can implement together. 

This year, trade turnover has also increased, and we are interested in further development. We agreed to work in all these areas. Strong relations are needed by both countries and by the whole of Europe 

- Zelenskyy added. 

Recall 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. They discussed diplomacy, the front, and the situation with Russian strikes, as well as the launch of military exercises involving the countries of the Coalition of the Willing. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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