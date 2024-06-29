Russia strikes at critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, there is damage - Fedorov

Russian proxies attacked one of the critical infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia, there are damages. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports .

Russians attacked one of the critical infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia district. There is some damage. Fortunately, no people were injured, - Fedorov said.

Recall

During the day, the forces of the terrorist country inflicted 314 attacks on 7 localities of Zaporizhzhya region.