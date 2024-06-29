Russia strikes at critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, there is damage - Fedorov
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked and damaged a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia.
Russian proxies attacked one of the critical infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia, there are damages. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports .
Russians attacked one of the critical infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia district. There is some damage. Fortunately, no people were injured,
During the day, the forces of the terrorist country inflicted 314 attacks on 7 localities of Zaporizhzhya region.