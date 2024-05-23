Russia says it shot down almost 40 targets over Belgorod region at night
Kyiv • UNN
Russia claims that 38 air targets, including shells and drones, were shot down over the Belgorod region overnight.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that its air defense system allegedly shot down 38 air targets over the Belgorod region on the night of May 23, UNN reports citing a post by the Russian Federation in Telegram.
Details
The Russian Defense Ministry says that an attempted attack using the Vilkha multiple launch rocket system, the Vampire multiple launch rocket system and an airplane-type UAV was allegedly foiled at night on Russian territory.
The ministry said that Russian air defense allegedly destroyed three "Vilkha" MLRS missiles, 32 "Vampire" MLRS missiles and three UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod region.
