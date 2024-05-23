Russia says it shot down almost 40 targets over Belgorod region at night

The Russian Defense Ministry said that its air defense system allegedly shot down 38 air targets over the Belgorod region on the night of May 23, UNN reports citing a post by the Russian Federation in Telegram.

Details

The Russian Defense Ministry says that an attempted attack using the Vilkha multiple launch rocket system, the Vampire multiple launch rocket system and an airplane-type UAV was allegedly foiled at night on Russian territory.

The ministry said that Russian air defense allegedly destroyed three "Vilkha" MLRS missiles, 32 "Vampire" MLRS missiles and three UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod region.

