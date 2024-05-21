Oil depot attacked by drone in Belgorod region of Russia - Russian media

An oil depot was attacked in the Belgorod region of Russia by a UAV, according to the Russian telegram channel ASTRA, UNN reports.

Details

"The attack took place in the morning of May 20, a drone attacked the territory of the Yuttek oil depot in the district village of Prokhorivka. A gasoline tank was damaged. No fire broke out, no one was injured," ASTRA reports.

Addendum

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that last night its air defense system "destroyed" one MLRS missile and two UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod region, and in the morning an unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Kursk region.