russia says it plans to change its nuclear doctrine due to Western "escalation"

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125575 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130190 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 213751 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161470 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157714 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145069 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206685 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112618 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194351 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105200 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100205 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 76581 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105459 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102252 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 62866 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 213751 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206685 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194351 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220800 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208568 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 36866 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 50491 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153622 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152664 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156627 views
russia says it plans to change its nuclear doctrine due to Western "escalation"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33891 views

One of the deputy heads of the russian foreign ministry announced his intention to change the nuclear doctrine due to the West's "escalation course." The work on the changes is "at an advanced stage," but the specific timeline for completion is not yet known.

russia insists that it will change its nuclear doctrine due to "escalation" from the West. UNN writes about this with reference to the russian media.

Details

sergey ryabkov, deputy foreign minister of the russian federation, said in a commentary to the media that russia intends to change its nuclear doctrine based on the analysis of recent conflicts and the West's "escalation course".

He said that the work is "at an advanced stage" and that the correction is due to "studying and analyzing the experience of the development of conflicts in recent years, including those related to the escalation course of our Western adversaries".

According to him, it is too early to talk about specific deadlines for the completion of the work.

Recall

In August, russian foreign minister sergei lavrov said during a press conference that russia had decided to clarify the existing nuclear doctrine.

The Center for Strategic Communications commented that russia's threats about nuclear weapons are an attempt to intimidate Ukraine's Western partners in order to limit support for Kyiv, but the West continues to help Ukraine.

The only threat to nuclear safety in Europe is Russian aggression against Ukraine - MFA29.08.24, 21:08 • 68827 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarNews of the World

Contact us about advertising