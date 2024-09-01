russia says it plans to change its nuclear doctrine due to Western "escalation"

russia insists that it will change its nuclear doctrine due to "escalation" from the West. UNN writes about this with reference to the russian media.

Details

sergey ryabkov, deputy foreign minister of the russian federation, said in a commentary to the media that russia intends to change its nuclear doctrine based on the analysis of recent conflicts and the West's "escalation course".

He said that the work is "at an advanced stage" and that the correction is due to "studying and analyzing the experience of the development of conflicts in recent years, including those related to the escalation course of our Western adversaries".

According to him, it is too early to talk about specific deadlines for the completion of the work.

Recall

In August, russian foreign minister sergei lavrov said during a press conference that russia had decided to clarify the existing nuclear doctrine.

The Center for Strategic Communications commented that russia's threats about nuclear weapons are an attempt to intimidate Ukraine's Western partners in order to limit support for Kyiv, but the West continues to help Ukraine.

