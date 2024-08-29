The only threat to nuclear safety in Europe is Russian aggression against Ukraine - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has commented on Russia's accusations of Ukraine's alleged provocations against nuclear safety, noting that the only threat to Europe's nuclear safety is Russia's aggression against Ukraine, UNN reports .

This week, Russia, which systematically violates international humanitarian law and nuclear safety, has resorted to yet another manipulation, trying to present itself as a “victim” and accuse Ukraine of allegedly provoking nuclear safety. The cynicism of Russian accusations lies in the fact that this week Russia committed another war crime - massive strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, which killed and injured civilians and damaged our country's energy system , the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Russian strikes on electricity generation facilities led to the disconnection of the first, third and fourth power units of the Rivne NPP from the grid, and the capacity of the South Ukrainian NPP was forced to be reduced to 1800 MW, and later, due to fluctuations caused by the Russian attack, its third power unit was disconnected from the grid.

The consequences of this week's strikes for the Ukrainian energy sector are only the latest in a long list of Russian crimes. The only threat to European nuclear safety is Russian aggression against our country. In these circumstances, the aggressor state has intensified its disinformation campaign to divert attention from its own criminal actions at Zaporizhzhya NPP - the ministry added.

The agency also emphasized that the IAEA has once again refuted Russian fakes about Ukraine's alleged development of a so-called “dirty bomb” and other insinuations of Russian propaganda.

Ukraine has been and remains committed to nuclear safety standards and principles. In order to avoid risks and threats to nuclear safety, it is necessary to implement the first point of the Peace Formula, which was supported by one hundred states and international organizations during the first Peace Summit, as well as to return control over ZNPP to its legitimate owner, Ukraine, as provided for by numerous IAEA resolutions - the Foreign Ministry said.

After inspecting the Kursk NPP, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said there was a serious risk of a nuclear accident due to the fighting nearby. The plant is vulnerable due to the lack of a protective dome.