The only threat to nuclear safety in Europe is Russian aggression against Ukraine - MFA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128271 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133129 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 219064 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164139 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159503 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145759 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209596 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112696 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196878 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105233 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 92670 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108191 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105046 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 80863 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 67370 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 219074 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209602 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196883 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223230 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210901 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 45054 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 67370 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154333 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153317 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157232 views
Actual
The only threat to nuclear safety in Europe is Russian aggression against Ukraine - MFA

The only threat to nuclear safety in Europe is Russian aggression against Ukraine - MFA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 68828 views

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has rejected Russia's accusations of provocations against nuclear safety. The Ministry emphasized that it is Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure that pose a real threat to nuclear safety.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has commented on Russia's accusations of Ukraine's alleged provocations against nuclear safety, noting that the only threat to Europe's nuclear safety is Russia's aggression against Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

This week, Russia, which systematically violates international humanitarian law and nuclear safety, has resorted to yet another manipulation, trying to present itself as a “victim” and accuse Ukraine of allegedly provoking nuclear safety. The cynicism of Russian accusations lies in the fact that this week Russia committed another war crime - massive strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, which killed and injured civilians and damaged our country's energy system

 , the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Russian strikes on electricity generation facilities led to the disconnection of the first, third and fourth power units of the Rivne NPP from the grid, and the capacity of the South Ukrainian NPP was forced to be reduced to 1800 MW, and later, due to fluctuations caused by the Russian attack, its third power unit was disconnected from the grid.

The consequences of this week's strikes for the Ukrainian energy sector are only the latest in a long list of Russian crimes. The only threat to European nuclear safety is Russian aggression against our country. In these circumstances, the aggressor state has intensified its disinformation campaign to divert attention from its own criminal actions at Zaporizhzhya NPP

- the ministry added.

The agency also emphasized that the IAEA has once again refuted Russian fakes about Ukraine's alleged development of a so-called “dirty bomb” and other insinuations of Russian propaganda.

Ukraine has been and remains committed to nuclear safety standards and principles. In order to avoid risks and threats to nuclear safety, it is necessary to implement the first point of the Peace Formula, which was supported by one hundred states and international organizations during the first Peace Summit, as well as to return control over ZNPP to its legitimate owner, Ukraine, as provided for by numerous IAEA resolutions

- the Foreign Ministry said.

Recall

After inspecting the Kursk NPP, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said there was a serious risk of a nuclear accident due to the fighting nearby. The plant is vulnerable due to the lack of a protective dome.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising