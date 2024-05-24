Russia “reinforces” Kerch bridge with barges and buoys - media

In May, Russia installed eight barges along the Kerch bridge to protect the structure from drone attacks. According to the Center for Investigative Journalism, the barges, which were built last year, collapsed in the fall storms. Writes UNN with reference to Center for Investigative Journalism.

In May, Russia used eight barges deployed along the Kerch bridge to protect against maritime drone attacks. According to the Sentinel-2 satellite, work on the ground defense began on May 7, 2024, and continues to this day.

The Crisis Group also confirms that Russia is installing new barriers in the Kerch Strait, using barges and crane vessels.

Satellite imagery shows a dozen boats and large buoys set up parallel to the western part of the bridge and connected to each other. The next step is likely to be to sink the vessels in the waters of the Kerch Strait, thus creating the basis for a new boom, as the Russians practiced last year - the statement said.

The analysis of satellite images confirmed that Russia has stopped using the Crimean bridge to meet military needs in the war with Ukraine.