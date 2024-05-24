Russia “reinforces” Kerch bridge with barges and buoys - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 21334 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 92243 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142283 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147169 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242051 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172449 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164065 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148102 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221047 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 48199 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 67331 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108550 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 38908 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 71828 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242048 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221047 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207493 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233482 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220545 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 21261 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 19559 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 25577 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108550 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112069 views
Russia “reinforces” Kerch bridge with barges and buoys - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22166 views

Russia had deployed barges along the Kerch Bridge to protect against drone attacks, but the booms were destroyed by the fall storms, and Russia is now installing new barriers using barges and crane vessels.

In May, Russia installed eight barges along the Kerch bridge to protect the structure from drone attacks. According to the Center for Investigative Journalism, the barges, which were built last year, collapsed in the fall storms. Writes UNN with reference to Center for Investigative Journalism.

In May, Russia used eight barges deployed along the Kerch bridge to protect against maritime drone attacks. According to the Sentinel-2 satellite, work on the ground defense began on May 7, 2024, and continues to this day.

The Crisis Group also confirms that Russia is installing new barriers in the Kerch Strait, using barges and crane vessels.

Satellite imagery shows a dozen boats and large buoys set up parallel to the western part of the bridge and connected to each other. The next step is likely to be to sink the vessels in the waters of the Kerch Strait, thus creating the basis for a new boom, as the Russians practiced last year

- the statement said.

Recall

The analysis of satellite images confirmed that Russia has stopped using the Crimean bridge to meet military needs in the war with Ukraine.

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

