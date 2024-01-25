russia massacred over 200 Nepalese in the war against Ukraine - head of the Ministry of Health of Nepal

russia has recruited more than 200 Nepalese citizens to participate in hostilities in Ukraine, some of whom were killed. Several more Nepalis were taken prisoner by Ukraine. This was stated by Nepal's Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud in an interview with AR , UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Nepal is against the recruitment of its citizens for military operations in other countries.

We asked russia to immediately stop recruiting Nepalese citizens into its army, to immediately return those who are already serving in the army, to repatriate the bodies of the dead, and to treat and return those who were wounded in the fighting - said Saud.

According to him, Nepal is also demanding monetary compensation from russia to the families of Nepalis killed in the fighting.

Of the 14 confirmed dead Nepalese nationals, Sowing said it had 12 bodies. Most Nepalis want the bodies of their dead relatives to be cremated according to religious rituals

Mercenaries from Malaysia spotted among russian troops in occupied Donetsk region - National Resistance Center

In addition, Saud noted that Nepal has information that five Nepalese who fought on the side of the russians are allegedly in captivity of the Ukrainian side. He emphasized that russia should make every effort to free them.

Addendum

The government of Nepal has banned its citizens from traveling to russia or Ukraine for employment. The authorities made this decision after it became known that many of their citizens were recruited into the russian army.

It is noted that this month, Nepal's Foreign Minister Prakash Saud met with russian officials on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement summit in Uganda and discussed the issue with them.

We clearly conveyed to them that it is forbidden to recruit our citizens into the army, and they should be sent back immediately - emphasized Saud.

Recall

Last December, the Nepalese police detained 10 people who were using tourist visas to smuggle local unemployed people to Russia for further service in the occupying army.