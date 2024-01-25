russia massacred over 200 Nepalese in the war against Ukraine - head of the Ministry of Health of Nepal

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101429 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112250 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142350 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139227 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177184 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172023 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284180 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178255 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167263 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148860 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 48826 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 38205 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 70948 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 40658 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 60144 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 101424 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284178 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251494 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236589 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261803 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 60144 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142344 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107219 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107190 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123273 views
russia massacred over 200 Nepalese in the war against Ukraine - head of the Ministry of Health of Nepal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26418 views

russia has recruited more than 200 Nepalese citizens to participate in the military operations in Ukraine, resulting in the deaths or capture of some of them. Nepal demands that Russia stop this recruitment, repatriate those who are serving, provide compensation to the families of the victims and help in the release of prisoners.

russia has recruited more than 200 Nepalese citizens to participate in hostilities in Ukraine, some of whom were killed. Several more Nepalis were taken prisoner by Ukraine. This was stated by Nepal's Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud in an interview with AR , UNN reports.

Details 

According to him, Nepal is against the recruitment of its citizens for military operations in other countries.

We asked russia to immediately stop recruiting Nepalese citizens into its army, to immediately return those who are already serving in the army, to repatriate the bodies of the dead, and to treat and return those who were wounded in the fighting

- said Saud.

According to him, Nepal is also demanding monetary compensation from russia to the families of Nepalis killed in the fighting.

Of the 14 confirmed dead Nepalese nationals, Sowing said it had 12 bodies. Most Nepalis want the bodies of their dead relatives to be cremated according to religious rituals

Mercenaries from Malaysia spotted among russian troops in occupied Donetsk region - National Resistance Center24.01.24, 13:08 • 23336 views

In addition, Saud noted that Nepal has information that five Nepalese who fought on the side of the russians are allegedly in captivity of the Ukrainian side. He emphasized that russia should make every effort to free them.

Addendum

The government of Nepal has banned its citizens from traveling to russia or Ukraine for employment. The authorities made this decision after it became known that many of their citizens were recruited into the russian army.

It is noted that this month, Nepal's Foreign Minister Prakash  Saud met with russian officials on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement summit in Uganda and discussed the issue with them.

We clearly conveyed to them that it is forbidden to recruit our citizens into the army, and they should be sent back immediately

- emphasized Saud.

Recall

Last December, the Nepalese police detained 10 people who were using tourist visas to smuggle local unemployed people to Russia for further service in the occupying army.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarNews of the World

