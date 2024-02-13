russia puts Estonian prime minister and dozens of Latvian politicians on the wanted list over the demolition of Soviet monuments in the Baltic states

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 86278 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 121571 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 125234 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166988 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166605 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 270288 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177177 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166910 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148645 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239888 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102691 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 81265 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 55684 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 51944 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 63903 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 270251 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239855 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 225174 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 250611 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 236628 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 121517 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101471 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101828 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118252 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118821 views
russia puts Estonian prime minister and dozens of Latvian politicians on the wanted list over the demolition of Soviet monuments in the Baltic states

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24024 views

russia has put Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, former Latvian Interior Minister Maria Golubeva, and 59 members of the Latvian Seimas on the wanted list in response to the demolition of Soviet monuments.

On February 12, the russian Interior Ministry put Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Estonian Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop on the wanted list . This was reported by the russian media, UNN wrote.

Details

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has been put on the wanted list in russia, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs has entered her in the wanted database. According to rosmedia, the investigating authorities did not publish information on the details of the case, but noted that Kallas is wanted under an article of the criminal code.

The media speculate that Kallas's criminal prosecution could have been triggered by initiatives to demolish Soviet monuments in Estonia.

The working group at the Estonian State Chancellery recommended demolishing or replacing 244 of the 322 Soviet monuments in the country. In response, the head of russia's Investigative Committee, bastrykin, ordered an assessment of the actions of those involved in the demolition of the monuments.

06.08.23, 07:06 • 1328838 views

In addition to Kallas, russian media report that dozens of other politicians and officials from the Baltic states are listed in the russian Interior Ministry's wanted database. In particular, the wanted list includes former Latvian Interior Minister Maria Golubeva, who supported the demolition of the monument to Soviet soldiers in Riga's Victory Park in May 2022, as well as 59 of the 68 members of the Latvian Saeima who voted to withdraw from the agreement with russia on the preservation of memorials.

Recall

After the start of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the authorities of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania initiated the demolition of Soviet monuments, calling them symbols of the Soviet occupation. In the summer of 2022, the Latvian Saeima passed a law banning the display of objects glorifying the Soviet and Nazi regimes and their dismantling on the territory of the Republic of Latvia.

Famous writer Boris Akunin is wanted in russia26.01.24, 18:58 • 24747 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
latviaLatvia
lithuaniaLithuania
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

