russia puts Estonian prime minister and dozens of Latvian politicians on the wanted list over the demolition of Soviet monuments in the Baltic states

On February 12, the russian Interior Ministry put Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Estonian Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop on the wanted list . This was reported by the russian media, UNN wrote.

Details

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has been put on the wanted list in russia, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs has entered her in the wanted database. According to rosmedia, the investigating authorities did not publish information on the details of the case, but noted that Kallas is wanted under an article of the criminal code.

The media speculate that Kallas's criminal prosecution could have been triggered by initiatives to demolish Soviet monuments in Estonia.

The working group at the Estonian State Chancellery recommended demolishing or replacing 244 of the 322 Soviet monuments in the country. In response, the head of russia's Investigative Committee, bastrykin, ordered an assessment of the actions of those involved in the demolition of the monuments.

In addition to Kallas, russian media report that dozens of other politicians and officials from the Baltic states are listed in the russian Interior Ministry's wanted database. In particular, the wanted list includes former Latvian Interior Minister Maria Golubeva, who supported the demolition of the monument to Soviet soldiers in Riga's Victory Park in May 2022, as well as 59 of the 68 members of the Latvian Saeima who voted to withdraw from the agreement with russia on the preservation of memorials.

Recall

After the start of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the authorities of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania initiated the demolition of Soviet monuments, calling them symbols of the Soviet occupation. In the summer of 2022, the Latvian Saeima passed a law banning the display of objects glorifying the Soviet and Nazi regimes and their dismantling on the territory of the Republic of Latvia.

