“Russia must be held accountable for war crimes": US Ambassador responds to air strike on Kharkiv

Russia must be held accountable for the war crimes it has committed in Ukraine. This was stated by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink against the backdrop of today's Russian air strike on Kharkiv, UNN reports .

Details

Brink said that this afternoon Russia struck a residential building in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb, killing several people and injuring many, including children.

Our thoughts are with the people of Kharkiv as rescue operations continue. Russia must be held accountable for these war crimes - The American diplomat said.

Recall

On the afternoon of August 30, a multi-storey building in Kharkiv's Industrial district was struck . The incident left dozens of people woundedand several others dead.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , 20 injured people are in serious or extremely serious condition as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv.

