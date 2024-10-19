Russia launches a part of “Shaheds” without a combat unit for reconnaissance or distraction - NSDC CCD
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine said that some of the Russian shaheds do not have a combat unit. These UAVs are used for reconnaissance or distraction.
Some of the Russian "shaheds" do not have a combat unit, and these UAVs are used by the enemy for reconnaissance or distraction, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.
Some of the shaheeds launched by Russia do not have a combat unit and operate either as reconnaissance or distraction UAVs
Recall
On the night of October 19, Ukraine suffered attacks by up to 98 enemy drones and 6 X-59/69 guided missiles, four missiles and 42 drones were shot down, 46 were lost.