Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that Russia is "invincible in the military sense." According to him, China and Brazil's peace plan for Ukraine "deserves support". UNN reports with reference to the administration of the Kazakh leader.

Details

On Monday, September 16, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit to Kazakhstan. During the talks, the parties touched upon the issue of Ukraine.

In particular, Tokayev emphasized that further escalation of the war will lead to "irreparable consequences for all mankind," in particular for countries directly involved in the "Russian-Ukrainian conflict."

He also regrets that Russia and Ukraine were unable to reach an agreement in 2022 based on the Istanbul agreements.

The fact is that Russia is militarily invincible. unfortunately, a good chance to reach at least a truce was lost with the refusal to sign the Istanbul agreement. - Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev said .

Nevertheless, he is confident that there is still a possibility for peace. According to him, it is necessary to carefully consider all peace initiatives of different states and come to a decision to end hostilities, and then move on to discussing territorial issues.

In our view, the peace plan of China and Brazil deserves support. Heads of state come and go, but nations, especially neighboring ones, should live in peace and mutual understanding. - The President of Kazakhstan is convinced.

Context

May 23 The governments of Brazil and China sign an agreement to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine, advocating political negotiations to achieve peace

In their plan, China and Brazil proposed not expanding the area of hostilities, preventing escalation, and "not escalating the situation by any party.

Subsequently, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that its joint plan with Brazil was welcomed by more than 110 countries.

Recall

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Sino-Brazilian "peace" initiatives destructive and not respecting the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Beijing responds to Zelensky's statement on China-Brazil “peace initiative”