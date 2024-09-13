Beijing responds to Zelensky's statement on China-Brazil “peace initiative”

Beijing has commented on the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative". Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that China "maintains close contacts with Ukraine" and will continue to facilitate peace talks, UNN reports.

Details

The Chinese Foreign Ministry commented on the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called the six-point Sino-Brazilian peace initiative on the war in Ukraine "destructive" reportedly because, firstly, this plan was not discussed with Kyiv, and secondly, it is unacceptable to call for a compromise with the enemy that occupied the sovereign territory of Ukraine, and answered whether Chinese leaders plan to contact their Ukrainian counterparts in the near future regarding the aforementioned peace initiative.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning noted that the above-mentioned "is not part of the six general agreements." "Let me reiterate that China and Brazil have put forward six joint agreements to address one urgent priority, which is to de-escalate the situation. The common understandings emphasize that all relevant parties should abide by the three principles of de-escalation, namely, no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting, and no provocation by any party. It also calls on all parties to be committed to dialogue and negotiation, increase humanitarian assistance, resist the use of nuclear weapons, resist attacks on nuclear power plants, and protect the stability of global industrial and supply chains," said the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

"The general arrangements have received a positive response from more than 110 countries and are in line with the common aspirations of the international community," she added.

"Regarding the Ukrainian crisis (as Beijing calls the war - ed.), including the six joint agreements, China maintains close contacts with Ukraine. China will continue to promote peace talks and play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis," said the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

