Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
Beijing responds to Zelensky's statement on China-Brazil “peace initiative”

Beijing responds to Zelensky's statement on China-Brazil “peace initiative”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20824 views

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman commented on Zelenskyy's statement about the Sino-Brazilian “peace initiative.” She emphasized that the initiative “has received the support of more than 110 countries” and China will continue to promote peace talks.

Beijing has commented on the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative". Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that China "maintains close contacts with Ukraine" and will continue to facilitate peace talks, UNN reports.

Details

The Chinese Foreign Ministry commented on the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called the six-point Sino-Brazilian peace initiative on the war in Ukraine "destructive" reportedly because, firstly, this plan was not discussed with Kyiv, and secondly, it is unacceptable to call for a compromise with the enemy that occupied the sovereign territory of Ukraine, and answered whether Chinese leaders plan to contact their Ukrainian counterparts in the near future regarding the aforementioned peace initiative.

“What's the point of this theater?": Zelensky calls Sino-Brazilian 'peace' initiatives destructive12.09.24, 13:58 • 19968 views

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning noted that the above-mentioned "is not part of the six general agreements." "Let me reiterate that China and Brazil have put forward six joint agreements to address one urgent priority, which is to de-escalate the situation. The common understandings emphasize that all relevant parties should abide by the three principles of de-escalation, namely, no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting, and no provocation by any party. It also calls on all parties to be committed to dialogue and negotiation, increase humanitarian assistance, resist the use of nuclear weapons, resist attacks on nuclear power plants, and protect the stability of global industrial and supply chains," said the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

"The general arrangements have received a positive response from more than 110 countries and are in line with the common aspirations of the international community," she added.

"Regarding the Ukrainian crisis (as Beijing calls the war - ed.), including the six joint agreements, China maintains close contacts with Ukraine. China will continue to promote peace talks and play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis," said the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

The US and China have not agreed on a plan for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine30.08.24, 03:14 • 102568 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

