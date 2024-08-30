The US and China have not agreed on a plan for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine

The United States and China have not agreed on a specific plan for diplomatic negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, UNN reports with reference to the White House website.

Details

According to Sullivan, China has repeatedly emphasized the need for a diplomatic solution to the conflict. Over the past three days, he and Xi Jinping have exchanged views on the war against Ukraine.

“We haven't come to any specific plan for diplomacy, largely because the United States is very strict about the simple maxim of 'nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. So, ultimately, it's up to Ukraine to decide how it wants to continue the diplomatic and negotiating processes,” Sullivan emphasized.

