Russia is "failing" to achieve its strategic goals - von der Leyen

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said during a speech at the WEF in Davos that Russia is "failing" both militarily and economically, UNN reports citing CNBC.

Russia is failing to achieve its strategic goals - said von der Leyen.

"This is, first of all, a military failure," she said, noting that Ukraine has so far maintained its "freedom and independence" in the nearly two-year war with Moscow.

"Russia's failure is also economic," she said, emphasizing the impact of sanctions on the country's isolation from trade with Western allies.

"Russia is now dependent on China," she said.

At the same time, Ukraine is "closer than ever" to joining the European Union, she added.

