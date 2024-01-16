ukenru
Russia is "failing" to achieve its strategic goals - von der Leyen

Russia is "failing" to achieve its strategic goals - von der Leyen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22570 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the WEF in Davos that Russia is failing both militarily and economically. She added that Ukraine is closer than ever to joining the EU.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said during a speech at the WEF in Davos that Russia is "failing" both militarily and economically, UNN reports citing CNBC.  

Russia is failing to achieve its strategic goals

- said von der Leyen.

"This is, first of all, a military failure," she said, noting that Ukraine has so far maintained its "freedom and independence" in the nearly two-year war with Moscow.

"Russia's failure is also economic," she said, emphasizing the impact of sanctions on the country's isolation from trade with Western allies.

"Russia is now dependent on China," she said.

At the same time, Ukraine is "closer than ever" to joining the European Union, she added.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

