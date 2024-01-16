Russia is "failing" to achieve its strategic goals - von der Leyen
Kyiv • UNN
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the WEF in Davos that Russia is failing both militarily and economically. She added that Ukraine is closer than ever to joining the EU.
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said during a speech at the WEF in Davos that Russia is "failing" both militarily and economically, UNN reports citing CNBC.
Russia is failing to achieve its strategic goals
"This is, first of all, a military failure," she said, noting that Ukraine has so far maintained its "freedom and independence" in the nearly two-year war with Moscow.
"Russia's failure is also economic," she said, emphasizing the impact of sanctions on the country's isolation from trade with Western allies.
"Russia is now dependent on China," she said.
At the same time, Ukraine is "closer than ever" to joining the European Union, she added.
