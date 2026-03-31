Russia introduces new financial and technical restrictions to block VPNs - Center for Countering Disinformation

Photo: Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

The authorities of the aggressor country continue to restrict Russians' access to uncensored internet – the Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation has started talking about introducing new restrictions on the use of VPN services, which are used to bypass state blockages. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

From April 1, 2026, Russian mobile operators were obliged to disable the top-up of Apple ID balance from a mobile phone account. This is intended to reduce the ability to use VPN services.

At the same time, platforms from the so-called "white lists" will be allowed to operate during internet outages only if access is completely prohibited for users with VPN enabled.

While publicly promising not to introduce penalties for using VPNs, the Kremlin plans to introduce financial restrictions on the use of services. This will make free access to the network expensive and inaccessible for many Russians - stated the CPD.

Recall

Russian authorities effectively blocked the WhatsApp messenger on February 11, making access impossible without complex workarounds. The application has also been removed from the "Roskomnadzor" online catalog.