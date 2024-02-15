Russia has started preparing military airfields for possible strikes by Ukraine and NATO - media

Russia has begun preparing its military airfields for possible attacks from Ukraine and the North Atlantic Alliance. In particular, the Russian Ministry of Defense checked the airfields for resistance to attacks and conducted exercises in different regions of the country. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the Russian Ministry of Defense has tested military airfields for resistance to massive strikes. During the exercises, special forces of the Russian troops practiced the restoration of runways and aircraft parking areas.

The exercises took place in several regions, including in the western and southern directions. Engineer units were involved in the exercises, which eliminated sinkholes and rebuilt caponiers to protect aircraft from debris.

The airfield service of the Russian Federation has units that are supposed to quickly restore the runway and, in the event of a fire, withdraw aircraft. Such exercises should be conducted regularly, - the publication writes, citing a military expert.

The expert notes that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian airfields have been repeatedly attacked by drones, and in the future, according to the expert, Russia may have to deal with NATO.

Recall

Last December, drones of the SBU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the location of the 559th Bomber Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the Rostov region. The enemy suffered significant damage to their equipment.