Russia has a submarine in the Black Sea, and the Navy has enemy aircraft on the western coast of Crimea

One Russian submarine has been spotted in the Black Sea, while enemy aircraft are active on the western coast of Crimea, searching for drones. This was reported by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

The situation remains fairly stable. We are observing one submarine in the Black Sea, which is most likely performing the task of protecting the base and nothing more. That is, somewhere near Novorossiysk, it is supposed to guard this base ,” he said.

According to him, Russian ships have been absent from the Sea of Azov for a long time because of the risk of their destruction.

Aviation, unfortunately, is present on the western coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea and to the south of it. There, Russians perform patrolling, drone search, reconnaissance, and, unfortunately, sometimes try to inflict fire damage - He added.

