Russia fired at a railway station in Zaporizhzhia. Ukrzaliznytsia announces changes in train traffic

In Zaporizhzhia, the station building and one of the trains were damaged as a result of hostile shelling of the Zaporizhzhia-1 railway station, with no casualties. Trains heading to the shelled station will be received at Zaporizhzhia-2 station, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Sunday, UNN reports.

The shelling of Zaporizhzhia-1 station damaged the station building and windows in the train #39 Zaporizhzhia - Solotvyno. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties among passengers and railroad workers - Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

It is noted that trains No. 37 Kyiv - Zaporizhzhia-1 and No. 85 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia-1 will be accepted at Zaporizhzhia-2 station.

Similarly, flights No. 128 Zaporizhzhia-1 - Lviv will depart from Zaporizhzhia-2 station.

Currently, people are being transported to Zaporizhzhia-2 station by shuttle buses, and trains will be waiting for passengers to board.

In train 40 Zaporizhzhia - Solotvyno, the railroad promptly replaced the damaged cars, and the train will depart within an hour.

Russians struck more than 10 times in Zaporizhzhia . A multi-storey building and private houses were destroyed. So far, 6 victims are known.