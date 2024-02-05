Russia deploys a missile carrier to the Black Sea, the total volley can reach 4 "Calibers"

Russian occupants have deployed one submarine missile carrier, which can carry up to 4 "Calibers", to the Black Sea for combat duty. UNN reports this with reference to the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

"The enemy has deployed one submarine missile carrier to the Black Sea, which can carry 4 Kalibrars," the statement said.

It is emphasized that the level of missile threat is high.

Addendum

On the night of February 1, the Ukrainian military successfully attacked a Russian Black Sea Fleet ship in the Black Sea near occupied Crimea and sank it. On February 1, the GUR published footage showing Ukrainian naval drones striking an Ivanivets-class corvette (41st Missile Boat Brigade) near Lake Donuzlav in occupied Crimea.