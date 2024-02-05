Russia deploys a missile carrier to the Black Sea, the total volley can reach 4 "Calibers"
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Navy has deployed a submarine in the Black Sea capable of launching up to 4 Kalibr cruise missiles, increasing the missile threat in the region, according to Ukrainian military reports.
"The enemy has deployed one submarine missile carrier to the Black Sea, which can carry 4 Kalibrars," the statement said.
It is emphasized that the level of missile threat is high.
Addendum
On the night of February 1, the Ukrainian military successfully attacked a Russian Black Sea Fleet ship in the Black Sea near occupied Crimea and sank it. On February 1, the GUR published footage showing Ukrainian naval drones striking an Ivanivets-class corvette (41st Missile Boat Brigade) near Lake Donuzlav in occupied Crimea.