russia claims ukrainian refugee involved in attempted assassination of Slovak prime minister

The russian federation is spreading lies, claiming that a refugee from Ukraine was involved in the attempted assassination of the Slovak prime minister. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security SPRAVDI, UNN reports.

Details

russian Telegram channels spread fake news that a refugee from Ukraine could have been involved in the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Behind these allegations was the idea that the woman systematically encouraged her husband, Juraj Cintula, to commit the crime because of Fico's anti-Ukrainian rhetoric.

However, the head of the Slovak National Police, Lubomir Solak, categorically denies these rumors. He claims that there is no evidence that the attacker's partner was a woman from Ukraine, and the very fact that he was "radicalized by communication with her" is manipulation.

This information is not confirmed, it is fake - Lubomyr Solak said .

Add

The attempted assassination of Robert Fico was condemned by world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia: xenophobia and the Russian trace