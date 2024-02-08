Russia claims to have shot down a drone over Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
Russian air defense allegedly shot down a Ukrainian drone over Crimea last night, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Russian air defense systems allegedly destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the territory of the Republic of Crimea. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that last night, Ukraine's attempt to launch a drone at targets in the Russian Federation was stopped.
Ukrainian air defense systems destroy a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Republic of Crimea
Malysh's year in office: explosions on the Crimean bridge, Sea baby and Kolomoisky behind bars07.02.24, 17:07 • 25941 view