Russia claims to have shot down a drone over Crimea

Russian air defense systems allegedly destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the territory of the Republic of Crimea. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports.

It is noted that last night, Ukraine's attempt to launch a drone at targets in the Russian Federation was stopped.

