Russia claims to have destroyed and intercepted a drone over Crimea and 86 more over Russia at night, most of them in Rostov region

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Russia claims to have destroyed and intercepted a drone over Crimea and 86 more over Russia at night, most of them in Rostov region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23868 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have destroyed or intercepted 87 drones, including one over temporarily occupied Crimea and 86 over Russia, including 70 over the Rostov region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have "destroyed" and "intercepted" one drone over the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea at night, as well as 86 more drones on the territory of the Russian Federation, including 70 in the Rostov region, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that its air defense system "intercepted" or "destroyed" one UAV over the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

They also stated that their air defense system in Russia "intercepted and destroyed" 86 more drones - two UAVs over the territory of Belgorod, two UAVs over the territory of Volgograd, six UAVs over the territory of Voronezh, six UAVs over the territory of Kursk, and seventy UAVs over the territory of Rostov.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

