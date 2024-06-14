Russia claims to have destroyed and intercepted a drone over Crimea and 86 more over Russia at night, most of them in Rostov region

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have "destroyed" and "intercepted" one drone over the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea at night, as well as 86 more drones on the territory of the Russian Federation, including 70 in the Rostov region, UNN reports.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that its air defense system "intercepted" or "destroyed" one UAV over the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

They also stated that their air defense system in Russia "intercepted and destroyed" 86 more drones - two UAVs over the territory of Belgorod, two UAVs over the territory of Volgograd, six UAVs over the territory of Voronezh, six UAVs over the territory of Kursk, and seventy UAVs over the territory of Rostov.

