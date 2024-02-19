The russian authorities accuse Ukraine of poisoning representatives of the occupation authorities and want to discuss this in The Hague. This was stated by the russian ministry of defense, UNN reports.

Details

russia claims that the head of the occupation administration in the so-called luhansk people's republic, leonid pasichnyk, and the head of the Kherson region, vladimir saldo, have been poisoned. russian authorities claim that these poisonings are examples of Ukraine's use of chemical weapons.

According to representatives of the russian ministry of defense, the beekeeper was poisoned on December 5, 2023, with phenolic compounds. It is stated that such substances affect the liver, causing damage similar to dermatitis and hepatitis.

Another victim of the poisoning, allegedly carried out by Ukrainians, is vladimir saldo, who barely survived in August 2022.

The russian defense ministry also claims that other "high-ranking officials" were also poisoned. It is not known who exactly they are.

The russian authorities plan to present the information gathered at the 105th session of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which will take place on March 4-5 in The Hague. The report, which was presented at the briefing, describes alleged examples of Ukraine's use of banned chemicals. As evidence, they cite data on chemical defense equipment received from Western countries.