Russia attacks Nikopol with a kamikaze drone and artillery

In the evening, Russian troops struck Nikopol with a kamikaze drone, said the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

At night, the shelling resumed - the city was attacked again, this time with heavy artillery.

No one was killed or injured, noted Lysak. However, the attacks on the city continued in the morning, as the aggressor sent unmanned aerial vehicles to Nikopol.

The consequences of the morning shelling are currently being clarified, and services are working at the scene.

