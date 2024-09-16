Enemy attacked Nikopol region twice during the day: no casualties

The invaders shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region at night. The attacks were carried out using kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy targeted Nikopol district twice more. Both times - at the Marhanets community. First, the aggressor dropped a munition from a UAV. Then he fired from heavy artillery. People are unharmed - Lysak said.

