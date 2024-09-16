Enemy attacked Nikopol region twice during the day: no casualties
Russian invaders attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region at night, using kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. According to the head of the RMA, the shelling did not result in any casualties.
The enemy targeted Nikopol district twice more. Both times - at the Marhanets community. First, the aggressor dropped a munition from a UAV. Then he fired from heavy artillery. People are unharmed
