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Russia attacked an Auchan food warehouse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

As a result of the enemy attack, Auchan's fresh-produce warehouse was damaged. Company employees were not injured.

Russia attacked an Auchan food warehouse

The Russian army attacked an Auchan food warehouse, the company reported, according to UNN

"Today, as a result of the enemy attack, our fresh food warehouse was damaged," the statement said.

The company reported that no employees were injured.

Russia destroyed another warehouse belonging to the "Knyholav" publishing house: tens of thousands of books were likely lost07.10.26, 20:24 • 1998 views

As a reminder 

In the capital, an enemy drone struck a high-rise building, and a fire broke out on the 10th floor. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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