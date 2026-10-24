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Russia allowed a foreign envoy to visit Ukrainian prisoners for the first time — Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi visited Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia for the first time since the start of the full-scale war. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets.

Russia allowed a foreign envoy to visit Ukrainian prisoners for the first time — Lubinets

For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war, a foreign representative was granted access to Ukrainian prisoners of war — Pope Leo XIV’s special envoy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, writes UNN.

Details

According to the ombudsman, he regularly holds meetings with Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Yana Lantratova. During their latest meeting, the parties once again discussed further steps to return Ukrainian citizens.

"Every exchange is a negotiation. And it is a chance for progress in returning our prisoners of war and civilians," Lubinets said.

He separately reported that Cardinal Matteo Zuppi had been granted access to Ukrainian prisoners of war, emphasizing that this happened for the first time since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

According to the ombudsman, Ukrainian defenders also confirmed that representatives of Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights had begun visiting them.

"I hope this dynamic will continue. And we will do everything to ensure that all our citizens return from places of detention in Russia," Lubinets said.

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